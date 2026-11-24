The beauty of a sad song is that they are almost always timeless. These are three of the most heartbreaking songs from 1966 that still pack a powerful emotional punch today.

“You Keep Me Hangin’ On” by The Supremes

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Nothing hurts more than a relationship that can’t seem to quite come to an end. It’s what The Supremes sing about in “You Keep Me Hangin’ On”. The song is part of The Supremes Sing Holland–Dozier–Holland, a record full of songs written by the hit songwriting trio of Lamont Dozier and brothers Brian Holland and Eddie Holland.

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The chorus says, “Set me free, why don’t you, baby? / Let me be, why don’t you, baby? / ‘Cause you don’t really love me / You just keep me hangin’ on.”

This is one of The Supremes’ most popular songs, hitting No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot 100 and R&B chart. It has also been covered multiple times, including by Reba McEntire. McEntire’s version is part of her Starting Over record.

“What Becomes Of The Brokenhearted” by Jimmy Ruffin

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“What Becomes Of The Brokenhearted” is Jimmy Ruffin’s biggest single. His first and only song to reach the Top 10, “What Becomes Of The Brokenhearted” is on his Jimmy Ruffin Sings Top Ten record. It was written by William Weatherspoon, Paul Riser, and James Dean.

The chorus says, “What becomes of the brokenhearted / Who had love that’s now departed / I know I’ve got to find / Some kind of peace of mind / Maybe.”

After this song, Ruffin released “I’ve Passed This Way Before”, which was his last Top 20 single. This song was later used in the blockbuster film, Fried Green Tomatoes. Sung by Paul Young, that version reached the Top 25 in 1992.

“Poor Side Of Town” by Johnny Rivers

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Johnny Rivers’ only No. 1 single is “Poor Side Of Town”. Rivers wrote the sad song with Lou Adler.

“Poor Side Of Town” is about a man in love with a woman, although he does not have financial means like the other man in her life. The song says in part, “I can’t blame you for tryin’ / I’m tryin’ to make it too / I’ve got one little hang up, baby / I just can’t make it without you.”

Ironically, “Poor Side Of Town” was definitely not based on personal experience.

“I don’t know what inspired it,” Rivers later told Forbes. “It was one of those things, an easy song to write. It was not from any personal experience, because I was living in Beverly Hills. People just relate to it.”

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