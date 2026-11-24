Rock music, especially 1970s rock music, has a way of energizing and uplifting us through sheer force. The guitars are too powerful, the drums are too thunderous, and the songs are too melodic not to feel swept up in the passion of it all. That’s certainly true of these four feel-good rock songs from 1972, all of which every baby boomer alive can likely still sing by heart (guitar riffs included).

“Long Cool Woman (In A Black Dress)” by The Hollies

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We’ll start this list of feel-good rock songs from 1972 with memorable riffs with a song that comes out swinging on the guitar: “Long Cool Woman (In A Black Dress)” by The Hollies. The track opens on a memorable, cascading guitar solo that brings the rest of the band into the driving groove. Even decades later, virtually every rock ‘n’ roll baby boomer will be able to alternate between singing along to Allan Clarke’s guitar and his vocals.

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“Walk On The Wild Side” by Lou Reed

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Lou Reed released “Walk On The Wild Side” on his second solo release, Transformer. The mellow glam-rock track served as a double A-side to “Perfect Day” and broke into the Top 20 of the Billboard Hot 100. Herbie Flowers’ distinctive bass part is one of the most memorable elements of this song, along with The Thunderthighs on backing vocals, including Dari Lalou, Casey Synge, and Karen Friedman. This feel-good rock song from 1972 takes its time, giving you ample opportunity to come along for a stroll.

“Listen To The Music” by The Doobie Brothers

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The Doobie Brothers released the ultimate feel-good rock ‘n’ roll song in 1972 with their Toulouse Street lead single, “Listen To The Music”. This track is among the category of meta songs that are about songs. You’re listening to a song about listening to a song. It doesn’t take much to relate to a track like that, especially with universally agreed-upon lyrics like “What the people need is a way to make ‘em smile / It ain’t so hard to do if you know how.”

“Reelin’ In The Years” by Steely Dan

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Finally, we’ll wrap this list of feel-good rock songs from 1972 with a classic from Steely Dan, “Reelin’ In The Years”. In true Steely Dan fashion, this song is multi-faceted, technically complex, and undeniably catchy. Indeed, it’s hard to decide whether to sing along to the falsetto vocals or the harmonizing guitar featured on this Can’t Buy A Thrill cut. More often than not, we settle for a mix of both.

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