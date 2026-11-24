Melodies really make a song, and the following pop tracks from 1967 boast melodies that still haven’t been forgotten after all these years. As musical tastes change, the melodies of these songs endure and still get stuck in the heads of modern-day listeners. Let’s take a walk back in time, shall we?

“Daydream Believer” by The Monkees from ‘The Birds, The Bees & The Monkees’

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The Monkees knew their way around a catchy melody. “Daydream Believer” is one of many Monkees pop tunes to showcase an insanely catchy melody. This psychedelic, sunshine tune was beloved by listeners straight from its release. And it went all the way to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart for a whopping four weeks. Sadly, it would be the band’s final No. 1 hit… but what a hit to be known for.

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“Can’t Take My Eyes Off You” by Frankie Valli from ‘Frankie Valli: Solo’

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Even if you weren’t alive in the 1960s and have no clue who Frankie Valli is, I bet you’ve heard the chorus of this song before. “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You” is an excellent solo work from the pop-soul singer, even though it doesn’t feature his iconic falsetto. And it remains one of his signature songs after all these years. At the time of this melodic ballad’s release in 1967, “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You” catapulted to No. 2 on the Hot 100 chart. The song also topped the Cash Box Top 100 chart.

“Happy Together” by The Turtles from ‘Happy Together’

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This entry on our list of pop songs from 1967 with memorable melodies really takes the cake. Few melodies from songs of the time were as explosive, psychedelic, joyful, and infectious as the one found in “Happy Together” by The Turtles. In my heart, this is the song of the 60s.

Listeners that year definitely shared my enthusiasm for this pop-rock classic. “Happy Together” by The Turtles topped the Hot 100 chart and the Cash Box Top 100 chart in the US. It was also a Top 20 hit around the world, reaching No. 2 in Canada and No. 12 in the UK.

Photo by Ivan Keeman/Redferns