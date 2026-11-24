These three 1980s folk songwriters delivered songs that are deeply narrative and remarkably succinct. These artists boiled down entire stories into a single verse, earning them oodles of praise then and now.

Nanci Griffith

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Nanci Griffith was a major cult figure in the 1980s folk songwriter scene. Though she didn’t have widespread mainstream success, those in the know understood her power. Take her most popular 1980 song, “Love At The Five And Dime”, for example. This song about a small-town romance captured the hearts of folk fans everywhere at the time. It still stirs listeners today.

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Griffith did a lot for the folk scene, helping to establish what she called “folkabilly.” Folk has been injected into pretty much every genre to make a hybrid. Each time, it brings a sense of lyricism you can’t find anywhere else, no matter what other genre it’s married to. Griffith brought a keen sense of folk storytelling to a classic country sound.

Stan Rogers

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Stan Rogers was another cult figure in the 1980s folk scene. Though not a superstar, his fanbase cherished his songwriting. “Ah, for just one time / I would take the Northwest Passage / To find the hand of Franklin / Reaching for the Beaufort Sea / Tracing one warm line / Through a land so wild and savage / And make a Northwest Passage to the sea,” the lyrics to his most popular 1980s song, “Northwest Passage”, read. This song reflected Rogers’ visual songwriting, which earned him many admirers in this era.

His run in the 1980s was cut short due to his untimely death as a result of an emergency landing in 1973. Despite this, he earned a name for himself in the 1980s, becoming a force in the folk scene with what little time he had.

Billy Bragg

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Folk music plays an important role in culture. It holds a mirror up to us, revealing parts of the world many of us turn a blind eye to. That was the approach Billy Bragg took in the 1980s, blending folk with a punk sensibility.

However, one of his most important 1980s songs saw him reject politics in favor of romantic yearning. “I don’t want to change the world / I’m not looking for a new England / I’m just looking for another girl / I don’t want to change the world / I’m not looking for a new England/ I’m just looking for another girl,” he sings in “A New England”. He flexed his ability to strip things down with this song, adding even more fuel to his star run in the 1980s.

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