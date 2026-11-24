The golden era of classic rock is generally considered to cover the late 1960s, 1970s, and 1980s, which means the bands coming up in the latter half of the 70s were getting ready to help define the final decade of this genre’s classic era. The bands formed in 1976 are certainly no exception, shaping the sound of the ever-expanding definition of what rock ‘n’ roll could be in the decades to come.

Tom Petty And The Heartbreakers

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Tom Petty had been playing in bands in Florida throughout the 1970s, including Mudcrutch. But it wasn’t until 1976 that he officially formed his own group, Tom Petty And The Heartbreakers. The original lineup included Petty, Mike Campbell, Benmont Tench, Ron Blair, and Stan Lynch. Petty’s music was proof that some of the best rock ‘n’ roll is the most straightforward, á la The Rolling Stones. The Floridian rock star had a way of crafting moving melodies and impactful lines in unpretentious guitar riffs that were accessible to most rock fans.

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U2

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The band that would eventually become U2 was formed in 1976 by a group of students at the Mount Temple Comprehensive School in Dublin, Ireland. Although the lineup of teens changed slightly in the following months, the band quickly began to solidify a promising sound. Two years after coming together, the group settled on the name U2. The Irish rock ‘n’ rollers helped usher in a new era of alternative rock that could be just as powerful as previous decades’ rock but with an inherently modern moodiness.

The Clash

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The Clash was born out of the early-to-mid-1970s London music scene and featured Joe Strummer on lead vocals and rhythm guitar, Mick Jones on lead guitar and vocals, Paul Simonon on bass, and Nicky “Topper” Headon on drums. By blending elements of rockabilly and reggae, The Clash laid the foundation for a new kind of punk rock music that didn’t sacrifice groove for the sake of a strong message. From their 1977 debut to the 1982 album that featured the hit record “Rock The Casbah”, Combat Rock, The Clash was a testament to rock ‘n’ roll’s musical versatility and political power.

The B-52s

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Next up in this highlight reel of bands formed in 1976 are The B-52s, hailing from college town and Atlanta’s weird little sister, Athens, Georgia. Unsurprisingly, the distinctly wacky band started out as a jam session (including conga drums) that eventually led to a gig at a Valentine’s Day party. From there, The B-52s released a myriad of hits that combined pop and surf rock with infectious campiness, including “Love Shack”, “Rock Lobster”, and “Planet Claire”.

Joy Division

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It’s hard to overstate the impact Joy Division had on the rock ‘n’ roll world after the band formed in 1976. This moody flavor of alt-rock naturally informed introspective music of the 1980s and 1990s, including their contemporaries, U2, as well as later bands like Soundgarden, Mogwai, Hüsker Dü. Joy Division’s greatest commercial success came in 1980 with the release of “Love Will Tear Us Apart”, which peaked at No. 13 on the United Kingdom Singles chart and topped the charts in New Zealand.

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