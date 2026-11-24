In the world of popular music, some bands get you thinking philosophically. Some bands get you head-banging. Some bands get you singing ballads. But Duran Duran was expert at getting people to dance. And that’s just what we wanted to highlight here below. We wanted to explore three songs from the group’s catalog that continue to inspire us today. Indeed, these are three Duran Duran songs we know you listen to while dancing around your bedroom and living room.

“Hungry Like The Wolf” from ‘Rio’ (1982)

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As soon as the drum beat and the electric guitar on this track kick in, you know you’re in for a wild romp. The song makes you want to tease your hair, put on your beat leotard and leg warmers, and get down like no one was watching. Back in the day, people would flock to their television sets when the music video for this song came on MTV. Now, you have the luxury of pressing play on it whenever you want—with friends or otherwise!

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“Rio” from ‘Rio’ (1982)

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Duran Duran’s song “Rio” boasts one of those rhythms that your body responds to even before you realize it. You may be standing up in your living room or bedroom, cutting a rug even before your mind tells you what’s going on. Your toes tap. Your fingers snap. Your lips begin to mouth the words. Then you’re standing—dancing, going wild for the energetic pop song from 1982. They really knew how to do it back then—a love ode with a propulsive disco beat, culminating with the saxophone! Amazing stuff!

“Girls On Film” from ‘Duran Duran’ (1981)

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For whatever reason, this 1982 track boasts one of those refrains that sticks in your mind forever. Who knows why, who knows where the magic comes from, but “Girls On Film” is an impossible song to forget even after you’ve heard it just once. Music fans in the 1980s would jump, slide, and spin around their living rooms to this track back in the day. Now, it’s your chance to either restart the trend or live out your glory days. Enjoy!

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