The 90s were full of alternative jams and underrated hits that we still recognize today. Here are a few songs that didn’t make the Top 10 but had all the right qualifications in our book.

“Creep” by Radiohead

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What if “Creep” by Radiohead was never released? It’s not a reality that’s totally out of the question. The group only recorded this song because, unbeknownst to them, it was recorded during a session. Radiohead’s producers loved it and convinced the group to release “Creep” as a single. This song came out in 1992 and only managed to scrape by in the Top 40 of the Billboard Hot 100. However, there’s not a single ex-emo or current emo kid out there that doesn’t know these lyrics by heart, and to me, that’s about as impactful as you can get with music.

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But I’m a creep

I’m a weirdo

What the hell am I doin’ here?

I don’t belong here.

“Zombie” by The Cranberries

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The Cranberries’ “Zombie” was not eligible for the Billboard Hot 100 chart because it wasn’t sold as a single. However, in countries like Australia, Belgium, Denmark, France, Germany, and Iceland, the song went No. 1, proving that its influence extended far beyond just the United States. “Zombie” was written about the Troubles, a conflict in the 90s that involved Northern Ireland, so it makes sense that it would do well in European countries. To this day, though, “Zombie” is still one of The Cranberries’ most popular songs, and is undeniably one of the most anthemic songs of this decade.

“Bitter Sweet Symphony” by The Verve

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“Bitter Sweet Symphony” is one of those songs that feels inspiring without having to try too hard. This one almost made it to the Top 10 at No. 12. The song combines orchestral elements from the Rolling Stones song “The Last Time” with pop-rock drums and vocals by Richard Ashcroft. The Verve didn’t realize they needed to get permission from the publisher of “The Last Time” before they released “Bittersweet Symphony”, which led to some legal disputes. Ultimately, these disputes resulted in Ashcroft not getting millions of dollars from the song. This makes the line “You’re a slave to money then you die” quite ironic.

Photo by Anthony Pidgeon/Redferns