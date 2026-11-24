It’s not easy to dish out a song that is truly as timeless as can be. When it comes to the following three rock songs from 1976, though, each one sounds incredibly timeless, even after so many years have passed. If you were around in 1976 when these songs first hit the radio, they probably sound just as good today as they did back in the day.

“More Than A Feeling” by Boston from ‘Boston’

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You can’t beat this classic from Boston’s golden age. A standout track from the band’s self-titled debut album, “More Than A Feeling” still gets constant play on classic rock radio, half a century after it first hit the shelves. If that doesn’t make this song timeless, I don’t know what does.

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“More Than A Feeling” by Boston was a hefty hit for the band out the gate. It peaked at No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The hard rock jam also made it to the Top 20 around the world.

“(Don’t Fear) The Reaper” by Blue Öyster Cult from ‘Agents Of Fortunate’

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The melody of this hard rock classic is so good, it still gets stuck in my head after just one spin. “(Don’t Fear) The Reaper” by Blue Öyster Cult is the band’s biggest success, and I can clearly see why. I’m also not surprised that this jam makes it to film and television soundtracks to this very day.

“(Don’t Fear) The Reaper” by Blue Öyster Cult reached No. 12 on the Hot 100 chart. It also peaked at No. 16 on the UK Singles chart.

“Do You Feel Like We Do” by Peter Frampton from ‘Frampton Comes Alive!’

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When Peter Frampton dropped Frampton Comes Alive!, it was a major game-changer for his career. It was also a game-changer for live albums, considering many of the songs featured on this live album did even better than their original studio releases. “Do You Feel Like We Do” was one such song.

Originally, in 1973, the track didn’t get released as a single and thus didn’t chart. On Frampton Comes Alive!, though, “Do You Feel Like We Do” ended up making it all the way to No. 10 on the Hot 100 chart. It’s one of the most timeless rock songs out there and a true gem among others released in 1976.

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