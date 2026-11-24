Among the rock bands of the 70s and 80s, few proved as capable of delivering radio-friendly singles as Electric Light Orchestra. But don’t sell ELO short as album artists. Their consistency in that department also impressed.

Choosing any one four-album stretch of greatness from these legends inevitably means leaving out something great. Still, we feel good about the band’s streak from 1975 to 1979 being the pinnacle of their work.

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‘Face The Music’

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The hardest album to leave off this list was Eldorado. Released in 1974, it was ELO’s commercial breakthrough in America (thanks to “Can’t Get It Out Of My Head)”. It also proved that they could carry a concept from inception to completion on an LP. But Face The Music began their run as a source of rock’s most varied and entertaining albums. The LP begins with the stunning instrumental “Fire On High”, showing that the band could handle proggy ambition. “Evil Woman” found them in slinky mid-tempo mode, demonstrating their subtly funky side. And “Strange Magic” offers one of the first tastes of Jeff Lynne’s ability to slow things down while still cultivating wonder and melancholy.

‘A New World Record’

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Pop-rock simply didn’t get much more ambitious or accomplished than A New World Record, released in 1976. Obviously, the band had carved out a niche in the rock world with their effortless incorporation of orchestral elements. But none of that would have mattered without Jeff Lynne’s songwriting or production excellence. All of that comes together on “Telephone Line” and “Livin’ Thing”, two staggeringly great singles. Go deeper than that into this album, and you’ll continue unearthing beauties. “Rockaria!” gives a tongue-in-cheek nod to the band’s genre-melding style. And “Do Ya” goes back to Lynne’s days in The Move to demonstrate that his magic touch was evident even then.

‘Out Of The Blue’

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Believe it or not, Jeff Lynne was suffering from a case of writer’s block before ELO headed to the studio to make their seventh studio album. He unclogged in a big way, ending up with enough material for a thrilling double album. And the quality never flags, from the shimmering opener “Turn To Stone” to the epic closer “Wild West Hero”. The stops along the way are just as enticing. “Mr. Blue Sky” is rightfully celebrated as the apotheosis of this band’s classical ambitions. “It’s Over” and “Steppin’ Out” transcend the boundaries of typical rock balladry. Even “Sweet Is The Night”, featuring rare lead vocals from someone other than Lynne (Kelly Groucutt does the honors), stands out as one of the band’s best album tracks.

‘Discovery’

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Jeff Lynne didn’t hide the fact that he had an ear on the disco sounds dominating the market when he and the band put together Discovery. The four-on-the-floor gallop that rises to the fore on “Shine A Little Love” makes that clear very quickly. At the other end of the album sits “Don’t Bring Me Down”, which rips through speakers with its catchiness and boldness to this day. In between those bookends, the band allows itself to get more playful than you might expect. Even in the midst of a strait-laced ballad like “Confusion”, the backing vocals are quirky and engaging. And “The Diary Of Horace Wimp” finds Lynne indulging his love of The Beatles with a lush, go-for-broke production.

(Photo by Michael Putland/Getty Images)