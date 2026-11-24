Many of us begin our morning routine with a hot cup of coffee, however you take it, but what about the folks for whom caffeine just isn’t in the cards? In this case, we’d suggest starting by blasting these four songs from the 1970s while you get ready for the day.

“Gotta Get Up” by Harry Nilsson

Play video

Harry Nilsson put out “Gotta Get Up” as the B-side to his Grammy-winning ballad, “Without You”, in October 1971. Both songs appeared on Nilsson Schmilsson. The transition from carefree childhood to the responsibilities of adult life can be scary, and frankly, they don’t get any less disconcerting the older we get. However, this early-1970s hit is so jaunty and upbeat that it almost makes this transition seem appealing.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Mr. Blue Sky” by Electric Light Orchestra

Play video

Electric Light Orchestra released “Mr. Blue Sky” as the second single from the album Out Of The Blue, and it’s been serving as a musical morning pick-me-up ever since. Even if you find yourself waking up on a dreary winter’s day, the opening lines make you feel like you just opened your eyes to the brightest, sunniest day imaginable. What better motivation to get you out of bed?

“Wake Up Sunshine” by Chicago

Play video

Perhaps this one is a bit on-the-nose, lyrically speaking, but what’s wrong with getting to the point? Chicago’s “Wake Up Sunshine” came out in late January 1970, kicking off the 1970s with a grooving sonic pep talk full of energizing horns and the kind of piano rhythm that makes you dance your way through your morning routine. “Wake up sunshine, open your sleepy eyes for me / Can’t have you hidin’.”

“Making Our Dreams Come True” by Cyndi Grecco

Play video

It’s hard not to feel like you’re capable of accomplishing anything you put your mind to when listening to this quintessential 1970s song, “Making Our Dreams Come True”, performed by Cyndi Grecco. The song served as the opening credits theme for Laverne & Shirley, but this motivational track is more than just a theme song. It’s also a great energy boost first thing in the morning. Chanting, “schlemiel! Schlimazel! Hasenpfeffer Incorporated,” is optional but recommended.

Photo by Michael Putland/Getty Images