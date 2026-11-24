These Rolling Stones songs prove they’re more than just rock tunes. Throughout their careers, they’ve introduced country flavors, disco beats, and more. Revisit the three songs below for examples of their diverse sound.

“Miss You”

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This disco-tinged beat brought The Rolling Stones a new listenership. They evolved with the times, bringing in flavors from the late 1970s as they were taking the world by storm. While this song was controversial to rock purists at the time, it’s a testament to the band’s ability to innovate and challenge expectations.

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“I’ve been holding out so long / I’ve been sleeping all alone / Lord, I miss you / I’ve been hanging on the phone / I’ve been sleeping all alone / I want to kiss you sometime,” the lyrics read. The lyrics aren’t too far off base from what you’d expect from a Stones song, but the musicality is a far cry from what the band was known for.

“Honky Tonk Women”

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“Honky Tonk Women” saw The Rolling Stones lean into bona fide country songs. “I met a gin-soaked barroom queen in Memphis. She tried to take me upstairs for a ride / She had to heave me right across her shoulder / ‘Cause I just can’t seem to drink you off my mind,” the lyrics read, putting on a twangy pastiche.

Though hailing from England, the band strongly imitates southern U.S. sounds, quite impressively. It makes sense why “Honky Tonk Women” hit No. 1 in the States as well as the United Kingdom.

“Wild Horses”

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Speaking of country songs, The Rolling Stones’ most famous twangy track is “Wild Horses”. “Graceless lady / You know who I am / You know I can’t let you / Slide through my hands…Wild horses / Couldn’t drag me away / Wild, wild horses / Couldn’t drag me away,” the lyrics to this iconic track read.

This song proved The Stones were more than just a bluesy rock band. This simple ballad proved to be a revelation in the band’s career. “I watched you suffer / A dull aching pain / Now you’ve decided / To show me the same,” the lyrics continue. This song marked an impressive evolution in The Stones’ songwriting.

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