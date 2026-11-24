Here are a few songs from 1985 that encapsulate their title perfectly. These songs bring all the vibes and the feels.

“Cloudbusting” by Kate Bush

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Even if you don’t know what “Cloudbusting” is, this song sounds exactly how the world feels. Dreamy, distant, and a little abstract with that Kate Bush flair. This song was released as the second single for Bush’s Hounds Of Love album. It takes inspiration from the Peter Reich memoir A Book of Dreams. “Cloudbusting” is a process that involves a machine that points at the sky and attempts to make rain. This song, in a sense, chronicles Reich’s relationship with his father, who built the cloudbuster.

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“Walk Of Life” by Dire Straits

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“Walk Of Life” tells the story of Johnny, who sings “‘I Got a Woman’, down in the tunnels, trying to make it pay.” This song was inspired by a photograph of a child that frontman Mark Knopfler saw, as he told Classic Rock:

“I saw a photograph of a kid playing a guitar in a subway, turning his face to the wall to get a good reverb. When I started playing the guitar, because I didn’t have an amplifier, I’d put the head of the guitar on the arm of a chair and put my head on the guitar to try and get into a loud noise. It kind of reminded me of that, I suppose.”

“Into The Groove” by Madonna

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Madonna sang “Into The Groove” for the movie Desperately Seeking Susan. The movie is known for showcasing a lot of 80s fashion and taking inspiration from Madonna’s own personal style. In the movie, the pop star plays Susan Thomas, a drifter in New York City. This song quite literally sounds like getting “Into The Groove” – it’s funky, it’s got a dance-pop beat, and the whole song really centers around the groove itself.

“Burning Heart” by Survivor

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Remember “Eye Of The Tiger”? Well, this song is kind of a follow-up to the Rocky III anthem. “Burning Heart” was the theme for Rocky IV, and was performed by Survivor, who absolutely crushed “Eye Of The Tiger”. This song is epic-sounding in an “Eye Of The Tiger” fashion, but it also has its own unmistakable kind of fire. Not to be punny!

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