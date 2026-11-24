Sometimes when you put on a song, you want it to take over your brain. You want some loud, bombastic track to envelope you entirely. But then there are other times when you need something else, something softer. That’s just what we wanted to dive into here below. We wanted to highlight three tracks that can actually ease your soul rather than speed it up. Indeed, these are three contemporary acoustic songs that will melt even the coldest heart.

“Si Me Matan” by Silvana Estrada from ‘Abrazo’ (2021)

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Listening to the music of Silvana Estrada makes you feel as if you’ve entered a time portal. Normally, though, if you traversed space and time, you’d be mad. Your whole life would be flipped upside down. But then when you hear Estrada sing, everything else melts away. Her music transports. It reminds you that there is more to the world than just social media, the internet, and the horrible news headlines. There is tranquility, there is divine art.

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“OurHome” by Rodrigo Y Gabriela from ‘OurHome’ (2026)

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While Silvana Estrada is a relative newcomer when it comes to the music scene these days, Rodrigo Y Gabriela have been doing it for decades. But the duo’s most recent single is “OurHome” and it comes from the 2026 LP by the outfit of the same name. Dive into acoustic music at its best on this track, and if you like what you hear, you can explore album upon album of incredible recordings from Rodrigo Y Gabriela. Indeed, if your heart is feeling chilly today, it won’t be afterwards. We promise.

“My Love Remains” by Ayron Jones from ‘Child Of The State’ (2021)

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Ayron Jones is one of the most exciting artists in rock music today. When he plays live, his songs ring out with buzzing electric prowess. But occasionally, the artist can take things down a notch and play his songs with an acoustic six-string. That’s the case on “My Love Remains” from his 2021 LP, Child Of The State. The song feels like an open wound combined with an open letter. And if you like Jones’ music, watch out for a new record set to come out in early 2027.

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