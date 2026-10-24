3 Classic Rock Songs From 1966 We Hear All the Time in Shopping Malls and Grocery Stores

In 1966, classic rock artists released some of the most memorable songs of all time. Even today, we hear many of the era’s tracks in common public places like shopping malls and grocery stores. And that’s just what we wanted to dive into below.

We wanted to highlight three songs from back in the day that we still hear often at our local haunts. Indeed, these are three classic rock songs from 1966 we hear all the time in shopping malls and grocery stores.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Scarborough Fair/Canticle” by Simon & Garfunkel from ‘Parsley, Sage, Rosemary And Thyme’ (1966)

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Has another song ever sounded as sweet as this one? Indeed, Simon & Garfunkel somehow transcended the idea of vocal harmony. Together, they created blissful rays of golden sonic sunlight. And on “Scarborough Fair/Canticle” that was most evident. But because of all that talent and vocal prowess, the duo’s music very much continues to live on today. We hear their voices in local shops with regularity. We hear Simon & Garfunkel singing about going down to Scarborough Fair. Just as well, we hear them singing about various herbs. We are in a trance as we look for the right basil and garlic pasta sauce.

“Paint It Black” by The Rolling Stones from ‘Aftermath’ (1966)

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For a band with seemingly countless hits, you might not expect one to really stand out above the others. But when it comes to the blues-rock of The Rolling Stones, the group’s 1966 track, “Paint It Black”, somehow rises above their swath of other successes. You know the feeling. You’ve been in the grocery store as this song comes on the overhead speakers. As you’ve examined jars of olives, you’ve tapped your toes to it. You’ve whispered to yourself, “Man, this tune rocks!”

“Wild Thing” by The Troggs from ‘From Nowhere… The Troggs’ (1966)

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Sometimes the simplest songs come out the best. Case in point: “Wild Thing” by The Troggs. The track feels as if it’s going to break in half as the band plays their three chords and mumbles through some lyrics. But that’s alright—when it comes to classic rock, it’s often more about the feeling than any note or single word or phrase. The Troggs knew it, and that’s why their classic 1966 hit still plays today on the overhead speakers in shopping malls and grocery stores.

(Photo by CBS via Getty Images)