3 Classic Rock Songs From 1971 We Hear All the Time in Shopping Malls and Grocery Stores

The early 1970s boasted some of the greatest rock music ever made. Bands and artists had learned from what their predecessors had done the decade before, and they simply improved on it again and again.

That’s what we wanted to highlight below. We wanted to dive into three songs from back in the day that were so good we still hear them now. Indeed, these are three classic rock songs from 1971 that we hear all the time in shopping malls and grocery stores.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Rock And Roll” by Led Zeppelin from ‘Led Zeppelin IV’ (1971)

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When you’re pushing your grocery cart through the various aisles looking for cheese, crackers, or whatever else you like to buy and Led Zeppelin comes on the overhead speakers, what’s your reaction? Well, we assume it’s like ours—total glee. Indeed, Led Zeppelin has a way of slicing through the drudgery. They aren’t like other bands. They get your ears to perk up; they put pep in your step. That’s why they are great for shopping malls or grocery store playlists. When everything else can blend together, they wake you up.

“Wild Horses” by The Rolling Stones from ‘Sticky Fingers’ (1971)

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Sometimes when you’re at the local department stores, thumbing through discount sweaters, blue jeans, or ties for Dad, the right song on the overhead store speaker can really make your day. It’s like a treat. Sure, there is almost always music playing—that doesn’t mean the songs are always good. But then one comes on the stereo, and it really puts a smile on your face. It’s like encountering an old friend. That’s just what “Wild Horses” by The Rolling Stones is like.

“Baba O’Riley” by The Who from ‘Who’s Next’ (1971)

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Some songs just have a universal approval rating. And “Baba O’Riley” by The Who is one of those. You don’t have to be a fan of The Who, Classic Rock, British Invasion music, or anything else in particular to like this track. There is just something about it that resonates. Heck, even the awkward comedian Joe Pera loves it! The drums are big, the vocals sweep and soar. At the end of the day, the tune fills you with strength. That’s why it’s great at shopping malls and grocery stores. It’s like a shot of espresso to finish out the job.

Photo by Koh Hasebe/Shinko Music/Getty Images