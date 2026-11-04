3 Classic Rock Songs From the 1960s We Hear All the Time in Thrift Shops and Vintage Stores

When you walk into a thrift shop or vintage store, music plays an important part in what happens next. The experience at hand is aided by the soundtrack that the shop purveyors create for their patrons. And that’s just what we wanted to highlight below. We wanted to showcase three songs from back in the day meant for browsing. Indeed, these are three classic rock songs from the 1960s we hear all the time in thrift shops and vintage stores.

“You Can’t Always Get What You Want” by The Rolling Stones from ‘Let It Bleed’ (1969)

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This song from The Rolling Stones was tailor-made for thrift stores. In many ways, the title of the tune is the thesis for why thrift shops exist in the first place. Second-hand stuff can be quite useful, but it’s not always what you want at first. Still, though, if you go hunting through the bins, through the shelves, through the stores—you just might find what you need. Yes, store purveyors know this, and they also have a sense of humor, which is why they’ll often pump this classic rock track in on the overhead speakers!

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“Fortunate Son” by Creedence Clearwater Revival from ‘Willy And The Poor Boys’ (1969)

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This song is all about the underdog. Indeed, “Fortunate Son” by Creedence Clearwater Revival is about those who are born less fortunate. They have to endure the struggles that those without silver spoons must. It’s a classic story, a classic plight. But it makes for the perfect soundtrack for a thrift shop, which is in some ways a home for underdogs. Thrift shops are places where people try to find bargains. It’s a place where hope runs high. And CCR’s John Fogerty is a great master of ceremonies for spots like that.

“The Times They Are A-Changin’” by Bob Dylan from ‘The Times They Are A-Changin” (1964)

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This is another classic. When you walk into vintage stores, you want to feel a sense of nostalgia. You want to feel transported to the past. And that’s just what “The Times They Are A-Changin’” by Bob Dylan does. The song offers a neat trick, actually. It takes you back to the 1960s, and it talks about the inevitability of change in the future. For those reasons and more, the tune is perfect for thrift shop and vintage store playlists. Dylan knew what he was doing when he penned this timeless offering.

Photo by Gijsbert Hanekroot/Redferns

