Timeless songs that never seem to get old are hard to come by, but they do exist. Enter the following three rock songs from 1979, which I believe are as timeless as they come. If you were around that year, there’s no way you missed these iconic tunes.

“Highway To Hell” by AC/DC from ‘Highway To Hell’

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Is there a catchier hard rock song out there? Looking at the hits from 1979, “Highway To Hell” might just be the biggest earworm of them all. This timelessly energetic rock tune is one of AC/DC’s most fondly remembered hits, and it’s one that still sounds good after all these years.

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“Highway To Hell” by AC/DC was surprisingly only a minor hit for the band at the time of its release. The track peaked at No. 47 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and No. 24 in the band’s native Australia.

“The Logical Song” by Supertramp from ‘Breakfast In America’

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This progressive pop-rock delight from Supertramp is a masterpiece in its own right. It’s humorous, dripping with a killer saxophone track, and a particularly skillful piece of work. Back when it hit the radio in 1979, former Beatle Paul McCartney even said it was his favorite song of the year. Now that’s some serious praise. I understand where he was coming from, too.

“The Logical Song” by Supertramp was an international hit. It peaked at No. 6 on the Hot 100 and No. 7 on the UK Singles chart.

“Boys Don’t Cry” by The Cure from ‘Boys Don’t Cry’

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The Cure was still more or less in its infancy when this iconic tune dropped in the summer of 1979. “Boys Don’t Cry” would quickly become one of the band’s first and most memorable hits, with many more gothic rock and post-punk jams to come.

“Boys Don’t Cry” is one of the most timeless rock songs to come out of 1979, one that touches on concepts like toxic masculinity and giving a stiff middle finger to the status quo. It would be a minor hit upon its release, peaking at No. 70 on the Hot Dance Club Play chart in 1979. A few years later, a new mix would take it to No. 22 on the UK Singles chart.

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