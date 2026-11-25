Music from the first half of the 1970s will likely always sound incredible, no matter how many years pass. These are three of the best top 10 hits from 1972, which are so good that every 70s kid alive probably still remembers all of the words to them today.

“Song Sung Blue” by Neil Diamond

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The first single Neil Diamond released in 1972 was “Song Sung Blue”. On his Moods album, Diamond wrote all of the songs on Moods, including this song, by himself.

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“Song Sung Blue” starts with, “Song sung blue, everybody knows one / Song sung blue, every garden grows one.”

Perhaps no one is more surprised than Diamond that “Song Sung Blue” became his second No.1 single.

“This is one to which I never paid too much attention,” Diamond later said. “A very basic message, unadorned. I didn’t even write a bridge to it.”

Count Andy Williams, Frank Sinatra, and Johnny Paycheck are some of the many artists who put their own spin on this song.

“A Cowboy’s Work Is Never Done” by Sonny & Cher

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Sonny Bono is the only writer of “A Cowboy’s Work Is Never Done”. The song is the second single from Sonny & Cher’s All I Ever Need Is You record.

The quirky tune says, “I could play, if I do every thing he’d say / Girls just seem to get in his way / Those days we weren’t considered fun / A cowboy’s work is never done.”

This is Sonny & Cher’s last Top 10 hit on the Billboard Hot 100. After “A Cowboy’s Work Is Never Done”, they released “When You Say Love”, which is their final Top 40 single.

“I Need You” by America

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On America’s eponymous freshman album is “I Need You”. The song was written by the band’s own Gerry Beckley.

A song about pining after someone who has walked away, “I Need You” says, “I need you like the flower needs the rain / You know I need you, guess I’ll start it all again / You know I need you like the winter needs the spring / You know I need you, I need you.”

“I Need You” follows “A Horse With No Name”, America’s first single, and first song to reach the top of the charts. After releasing “I Need You”, America had another top 10 hit with “Ventura Highway”.

“I Need You” is part of several of America’s live albums, including their first, appropriately called Live. That record came out in 1977.

Photo by Tony Russell/Redferns