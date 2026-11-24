Sometimes, the weirder a song is, the more likely it is to become an era-defining hit. That was the case for the three 1980s rockers below. These rock songs were weird for their time and still feel a little off-kilter today. Still, they became massive hits.

“Whip It” by Devo

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When we look back on this song, we see it as an emblem of the 1980s sound, right in line with expectations. But in reality, it was unconventional when it was released. It defied pop music standards, delivering something very left of center.

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“When a problem comes along, you must whip it / Before the cream sets out too long, you must whip it / When something’s going wrong, you must whip it,” the iconic lyrics read. At face value, you might struggle to understand what this song is about. The lyrics are meant to buck societal norms, which, in Devo’s mind, stifled originality. The content was instantly relatable, but the packaging wasn’t. Nevertheless, this track became an era-defining hit once people came around to it.

“Private Idaho” by The B-52’s

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This B-52’s song helped bridge the gap between new wave and the mainstream. Pop listeners aren’t always ready to accept something new and challenging, but this song proved to be an exception.

“You’re living in your own private Idaho / Living in your own private Idaho / Underground like a wild potato / Don’t go on the patio / Beware of the pool, blue bottomless pool / It leads you straight right through the gate that opens on the pool,” the lyrics read. This song’s sound and subject matter weren’t readily accessible to the mainstream in the 1980s, but its success proves that a powerful song will always win out.

“Sledgehammer” by Peter Gabriel

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“You could have a steam train / If you just lay down your tracks / You could have an aeroplane flying / If you bring your blue sky back / All you do is call me / I’ll be anything you need,” the lyrics to Peter Gabriel’s “Sledgehammer” read. While the music video is the weirdest part of this track, the song itself is odd on its own.

It’s slightly off-kilter and unexpected for Gabriel. It’s a track that’s hard to pin down. You can listen to it a million times and still walk away with something new.

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