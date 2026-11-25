When you push open the door of a record shop, you are instantly met with a big, often loud soundtrack. Sometimes the music is meant to inspire you to buy a particular album. Sometimes it’s just meant to put a smile on your face. And that’s what we wanted to dive into here below. We wanted to explore three tracks from back in the day that are popular in record shops. Indeed, these are three classic rock songs from the 1970s we hear all the time when we walk into record stores.

“Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap” by AC/DC from ‘Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap’ (1976)

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This classic rock song has a big, driving beat. It’s the kind of track that gets your customer base excited, enthusiastic, and moving through the dozens of aisles with real purpose and speed. One of the issues at record stores is having a clientele that just lingers hour after hour. Well, “Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap” by AC/DC can change all that in a matter of a few moments. It really puts a pep in your step as you look through the vinyl albums and discount CD racks for a bargain.

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“Do You Feel Like We Do” by Peter Frampton from ‘Frampton Comes Alive!’ (1975)

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This is a popular song to put on in record stores and music shops because it lasts for so long. Spanning nearly 15 minutes, the live version of Peter Frampton’s “Do You Feel Like We Do” from his LP, Frampton Comes Alive!, is iconic. It also gives record shop clerks a duration of time to go about their work without changing the stereo. The tune features a talking guitar, an ethereal, almost breezy sensibility, and a nostalgic bent that recalls the classic rock days of the mid-1970s. On top of all that, this is one of those albums clerks can put on that will lead customers to ask, “Hey, what’s this?” And then they’ll buy their very own copy.

“Can’t You Hear Me Knocking” by The Rolling Stones from ‘Sticky Fingers’ (1971)

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When you want to bask in the glory of classic rock from the 1970s, just dive into the 1971 LP, Sticky Fingers, by The Rolling Stones. The blues-rock outfit really knew what they were doing. And they helped define the genre along with other bands like The Beatles and Led Zeppelin. But one of The Stones’ most beloved songs is “Can’t You Hear Me Knocking”, which appears on that great record. The tune recalls rock’s glory days and reminds us just how great the Mick Jagger-led outfit was in their heyday.

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