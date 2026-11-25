Many a baby boomer couldn’t get enough of the following four pop-rock hits from 1979. They closed out the decade beautifully, complete with a touch of very 70s rock elements and a new wave edge. If you were around when these songs hit the radio, I bet you still remember them fondly.

“My Sharona” by The Knack from ‘Get The Knack’

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This insanely catchy power pop-rock tune from The Knack took over the airwaves in 1979. “My Sharona” has gone on to be The Knack’s signature tune, a garage rock delight that keeps on giving despite all the time that’s passed since it was released. When it first debuted, “My Sharona” reached No. 1 on both the Billboard Hot 100 chart and the Cash Box Top 100 chart.

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“I Want You To Want Me” by Cheap Trick from ‘Cheap Trick At Budokan’

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“I Want You To Want Me” by Cheap Trick was first released as a studio version off In Color in 1977. However, listeners just couldn’t get over how powerful this pop-rock jam sounded on the band’s 1979 live album, Cheap Trick At Budokan. The band really shined when on stage, and this version of “I Want You To Want Me” made it all the way to No. 7 on the Hot 100 chart.

“Cruel To Be Kind” by Nick Lowe from ‘Labour Of Lust’

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Nick Lowe dropped this iconic power-pop tune in the summer of 1979, and it was an almost immediate hit. “Cruel To Be Kind” was written by Lowe and Ian Gomm and remains a standout from the album Labour Of Lust. As a single, the soulful track did decently on the UK, Canadian, and US charts. It peaked at No. 12 in all three countries.

“Goodnight Tonight” by Wings

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Paul McCartney was still dropping bangers nearly a decade after The Beatles called it quits. One noteworthy tune from McCartney and his band Wings has to be “Goodnight Tonight”. It’s a pop-rock delight from 1979 that many a baby boomer still remembers after all these years. A little bit pop-rock, a little bit disco, and a whole lot of top-notch songwriting from McCartney, “Goodnight Tonight” made it to No. 5 on both the Hot 100 and the UK Singles chart.

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