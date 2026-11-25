When I’m on hour seven of a twelve-hour car ride (I’m a Midwesterner, what can I say), I often turn to music for a burst of energy to get me further down the interstate. The best music for this job, in my experience, has been catchy, melodic tunes that give me the opportunity to sing multiple vocal parts and lean into the melodrama of the lyrics—or, in other words, music from the 1960s. Indeed, these Top 40 hits from 1963 have stayed on repeat in my car and give me the same kind of get-up-and-go energy as a cup of gas station coffee.

“The End Of The World” by Skeeter Davis

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Skeeter Davis was one of the original sad girls, and as someone who deeply loves subsequent saddies, like Stevie Nicks, Sinéad O’Connor, and Mazzy Star, Davis is right up my alley, too. She released “The End Of The World” in 1962, and by 1963, it was riding high in the Top 40. And it’s easy to see why. Haven’t we all had a breakup that made us feel like the world must be ending, only to look around and be perplexed that no one else’s world seems to be falling apart?

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“Blue Velvet” by Bobby Vinton

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“Blue Velvet” has come around many times over the years since its initial release by Bernie Wayne in 1950. Tony Bennett scored a hit with the track the next year, then the song resurfaced in the Top 40 in 1963, thanks to Bobby Vinton. This version is the one I find myself returning to most often, eager to replicate Vinton’s crooning melancholy in the private confines of my little Honda Civic. For whatever it’s worth, I’m also a major fan of a similarly moody and broody version from 2012 by Lana Del Rey that appears on her third EP, Paradise.

“Be My Baby” by The Ronettes

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Next up is a classic from The Ronettes: “Be My Baby”. The 1963 Top 40 hit is undeniably evocative of the early 1960s, thanks to its massive, reverb-laden wall of sound via producer Phil Spector. Something about the sound of the wrecking crew musicians drenched in vintage reverb never gets old, nor does singing along with all of The Ronettes’ vocal parts. A timeless melody, a driving rhythm, and ample karaoke opportunities: all the makings of a perfect car song.

“Ring Of Fire” by Johnny Cash

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Finally, one of my all-time favorite driving songs that were in the Top 40 in 1963 is Johnny Cash’s career-defining hit, “Ring Of Fire”. Cash’s chugga-chugga, train-style guitar playing is the perfect accompaniment for toodling down the road—even if the wheels turning in this case are those of my Honda Civic, not a passenger train. Nevertheless, the many key changes and classic melody keep this seminal country tune in heavy rotation on my car radio.

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