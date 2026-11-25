These three modern pop songwriters make music that falls on different sides of the genre. But what they have in common is a keen knack for storytelling. Each of these artists can fit a robust story into a single verse.

Taylor Swift

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Starting with an obvious choice, we have Taylor Swift. She’s more or less the mother of modern pop songwriting, making diaristic storytelling a must for this genre. She brought her country sensibilities into pop and forever changed the game. Before Swift, pop was surface level. After she debuted, it became just as confessional as any other genre.

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“I sit and watch you reading with your / Head low / I wake and watch you breathing with your / Eyes closed / I sit and watch you / And notice everything you do or don’t do / You’re so much older and wiser and I,” Swift sings in “Tolerate It”. This tender track is just one example of her ability to pack a rich story into just a few lines.

Hozier

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Moving into the folk-pop realm, we have Hozier. This modern pop songwriter’s music is hard to define, but no one can deny its popular appeal. Hozier has brought storytelling back to pop in an almost unparalleled way. Since he debuted in 2013, pop songwriters have started adding confessional, storytelling writing to their arsenal more and more.

“Lord, it’d be great to find a place we could escape sometime / Me and my Isis growing black irises in the sunshine / Every version of me dead and buried in the yard outside / We’d sit back and watch the world go by,” Hozier sings in “Jackie And Wilson”, telling a robust story about an existential crisis succinctly.

Phoebe Bridgers

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Lastly, we have a modern alt-pop songwriter: Phoebe Bridgers. Though her music isn’t as bright as the first two artists on this list, she too has a pop appeal mixed into her rock tones. Whether she’s doing a simple singer-songwriter acoustic setup or shredding away on an electric, all of her songs have a storytelling center.

“I asked you, ‘How is your sister? / I heard she got her degree’ / And I said, That makes me feel old’ / You said, ‘What does that make me?’ / I asked you, ‘How is playing drums?’ / Said, ‘It’s too much shit to carry’ / ‘And what about the band?’ / You said, ‘They’re all gettin’ married’,” she sings in “Scott Street”. This track proves her singular storytelling ability.

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