We often think of the earliest part of the 1960s as having a very specific style of rock ‘n’ roll with strong roots in rockabilly and roots music, but the soundscape of the first years of this experimental decade was far more varied than Elvis and Chuck Berry alone. In fact, there were multiple bands formed in 1961 that made significant contributions to the decade’s departure from these early rock ‘n’ roll sounds, creating new subgenres and changing popular music as we know it today. Here are just a few of the best.

The Beach Boys

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The Wilson brothers technically began playing music together in their childhood California home in the late 1950s, but it wasn’t until 1961 that the band truly formed under their now-famous moniker, The Beach Boys. This West Coast pop group would quickly become figureheads of the burgeoning surf-pop movement that celebrated California recreation like surfing, driving, and flirting with attractive peers.

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The Temptations

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The lineup that would eventually become The Temptations underwent several transformations throughout the late 1950s. However, in 1961, the vocal group auditioned for Motown and landed a spot on the label’s roster. From there, they would help solidify the Motown sound with massive hits like “My Girl”, “Ain’t Too Proud To Beg”, and more.

The Zombies

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Rod Argent, Paul Atkinson, and Hugh Grundy first started jamming in 1961. In the years that followed, the group underwent personnel changes and cut their teeth around the United Kingdom before landing a record contract with Decca in 1964. Their prize single was “She’s Not There”, which immediately became a Top 40 hit.

Golden Earring

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We so often associate Golden Earring with the 1970s and 80s because that’s when the majority of their ubiquitous songs came out, like “Radar Love” in 1973 and “Twilight Zone” in 1982. However, this band had been around for over a decade before their earliest Top 10 hits, having formed in 1961 under the original name The Tornados.

Peter, Paul And Mary

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Peter, Paul, And Mary formed in 1961 and quickly became darlings of the New York City folk scene. Their light instrumentation and rich vocal harmonies suited the folk genre incredibly well, and eventually, they were riding high at the top of the charts with hits like “500 Miles”, “Where Have All The Flowers Gone”, and “Puff, The Magic Dragon”.

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