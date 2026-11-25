Some bands can really get you to dance along with their music. They just know how to get you up off of your chair and cut a rug. Whether it’s the vocals, the rhythms, or the melodies—whatever it is, they just know.

And that’s what we wanted to dive into here below. We wanted to explore these tunes from back in the day that simply get us strutting our stuff. Indeed, these are three Bee Gees songs to fire up whenever you’re having a disco party of one at home.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Stayin’ Alive” from ‘Saturday Night Fever’ (1977)

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This 1977 tune from the soundtrack for the popular film Saturday Night Fever opens with one of the most iconic and recognizable guitar riffs in music history. Not only that, but the beat gets you strutting like The Bee Gees before you even really know it. That’s the power that comes from the brotherly trio’s harmonizing falsetto voices. They’re like disco angels. There is just something about the combination of those voices—it’s like dancing mana from heaven.

“Night Fever” from ‘Saturday Night Fever’ (1977)

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This is another tune that comes from the soundtrack for the 1977 film, Saturday Night Fever. The movie, which starred a young John Travolta, was all about wanting to forget your boring day-to-day life and go out to dance the night away. As the hour grows late, the vibes get better and better. You forget about your job, your nagging parents, school. All there is in the world is dancing and feeling good about yourself. That’s the power the Bee Gees brought to the disco dance clubs of the day.

“You Should Be Dancing” from ‘Children Of The World’ (1976)

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While this song sounds like it would have been on the 1977 Saturday Night Fever Soundtrack, it was actually first released a year before in 1976 on the Bee Gees album, Children Of The World. Again, the band focuses on the act of dancing. They know where their bread is buttered. For the Bee Gees, it’s all about dancing. Moving those arms and legs, bobbing that head. That’s the way to transcendence. They say it over and over on this tune. They say it over and over: You should be dancing!

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