Among high-charting songs like “When The Doves Cry” and the soundtrack, a few one-hit wonders had their moment in 1984. Here are some lyrics from the best one-hit wonder artists of 1984, from Twisted Sister to Giuffria.

“We’re Not Gonna Take It” by Twisted Sister

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“We’re not gonna take it / No, we ain’t gonna take it / We’re not gonna take it anymore.”

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This anthem of defiance was Twisted Sister’s only Top 40 hit. However, it’s been used in sporting events and political campaigns. The melody of “We’re Not Gonna Take It” was actually unintentionally inspired by the Christmas classic “O Come All Ye Faithful”, which the band would later release on their 2006 holiday album, A Twisted Christmas. Honestly, I love that they ended up covering the song. What a way to embrace the allegations.

“All I Need” by Jack Wagner

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“All I need / Is just a little more time / To be sure what I feel / Is it all in my mind.”

Who says you can’t do it all? Jack Wagner, who starred as Frisco Jones on General Hospital, released “All I Need” on a debut album in 1984. The actor turned singer was signed to Quincy Jones’ label Qwest back in the day, and this particular song got him a No. 2 spot on the Billboard Hot 100. This is in part thanks to General Hospital, too, as the song was used as a “love theme” on the show.

“…The ‘General Hospital’ audience liked it and started asking for it on the radio,” Wagner explained in a 1985 interview with the Los Angeles Times. “It did very well on two stations in Miami. It really started moving at the end of September, and it’s been going like a rocket ever since.”

“Call To The Heart” by Giuffria

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“So I call to your heart? / Hear me calling to you! / Oh! I call to your heart / I’m calling to your heart.”

This song peaked at No. 15 on Billboard and was one of the songs on Giuffria’s debut album. This song sounds a little like Phil Collins and Journey meshed together. Giuffria’s “Call To The Heart” is so unbelievably 80s, it deserves a smoke machine in the background wherever it’s played.

Photo by Richard E. Aaron/Redferns