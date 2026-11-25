When you’re cruising around your favorite shopping mall and grocery store, chances are you’re going to hear some great throwback tunes. But that’s part of the fun—shopping and music go together like peas and carrots.

Here below, we wanted to dive into that very dynamic. We wanted to highlight three songs from back in the day that are perfect for browsing. Indeed, these are three one-hit wonders from 1962 that we hear all the time in shopping malls and grocery stores.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Do You Love Me” by The Contours from ‘Do You Love Me (Now That I Can Dance)’ (1962)

Play video

This song is a crowd pleaser. There isn’t a person in the world who would turn their nose up at “Do You Love Me” by The Contours, and that’s precisely why the 1962 offering is a perfect track to pipe in on the overhead speakers at grocery stores and shopping malls. These fine places of business want their patrons in good spirits. That’s why they want to, ideally, play the most beloved songs on Earth. Enter: “Do You Love Me”. The song asks a question we’ve all wondered in our lives, and it does it with talent to spare.

“Monster Mash” by Bobby Pickett from ‘The Original Monster Mash’ (1962)

Play video

Certain songs you hear in grocery stores and shopping malls more often at specific times of the year. One of those is most certainly “Monster Mash” by Bobby Pickett. During the fall, starting around September 1, you’ll start to hear this tune often. Places that sell Halloween costumes or Halloween candy will be playing this track every 15 minutes or so. But with good reason! Not only is it a fun song to hear every Halloween season, but it’s just a catchy, inventive track that has always been a fan favorite.

“Tell Him” by The Exciters from ‘Tell Him’ (1962)

Play video

Have you ever noticed that places like grocery stores and shopping malls love to play throwback tracks? They love songs that recall those early days when popular music was just finding a mainstream audience. For an example of this, look no further than “Tell Him” by The Exciters. The sticky 1962 tune gets you tapping your toes while you’re in line waiting to check out with the cashier who is taking too darn long with the elderly man in front of you. Well, at least good music is on!

Photo by Gilles Petard/Redferns