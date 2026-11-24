When record store clerks go over to the shop’s stereo, they know what they want to play for the customers milling about the place. Often, that means classic rock music. And that’s just what we wanted to highlight below. We wanted to dive into three tracks from back in the day we hear all the time when we go out shopping for vinyl LPs and discount CDs. Indeed, these are three classic rock songs from the 1980s we hear all the time when we walk into record stores.

“Under Pressure” by Queen and David Bowie from ‘Hot Space’ (1982)

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More often than not, people who work at record stores love the band Queen. More often than not, people who work at record stores love the artist David Bowie. But when the two acts combine? Well, that’s record store catnip. Indeed, you’ll often hear the 1982 track “Under Pressure” by Queen and David Bowie when you walk into your local record shop. The song has it all—classic rock appeal, two great powers coming together, and enough swagger to power an awards show.

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“Hot For Teacher” by Van Halen from ‘1984’ (1984)

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Over the years, when it comes to record store clerks, one thing is clear. They have a dry, wry sense of humor. So every once in a while, when you walk onto their turf, they are going to be playing a cheeky rock song for their own amusement. Heck, sometimes the days can be long behind those counters, and you need something to help pass the time. Well, when that’s the case, look no further than the 1984 track, “Hot For Teacher” by Van Halen. It’s got a great classic rock beat and lyrics that will put a goofy grin on your face.

“Welcome To The Jungle” by Guns N’ Roses from ‘Appetite For Destruction’ (1987)

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Sometimes when you’re working at a record store, the coffee runs out. Sometimes it’s late at night, and all the cafes nearby have shut down for the day. Well, when you need a pick-me-up, there’s always the 1987 rollicking rock track, “Welcome To The Jungle” by Guns N’ Roses. Yes, even the professionals working behind the counter at your local record shop need a jolt of energy at times during the day. And when there’s no caffeine, GNR is a solid option!

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