Of all the many purposes music can serve, one of its most mystical is its ability to transport us to different places, both in time and geographically (or both). Indeed, some songs give the listener no choice but to plant their feet firmly in the scene the track sets, teleporting them away from their car, living room, gym, or wherever else they’re listening to music and into an entirely new place. That includes these five rock songs from the 1970s.

“The Cars Hiss By My Window” by The Doors

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Not every song will transport you somewhere pleasant, and that’s certainly true of The Doors’ 1971 track “The Cars Hiss By My Window”. The L.A. Woman cut immediately places the listener in the same dark room that Jim Morrison sings about. You can practically hear the wet hiss of tires on a road just after it rains and how, if you angle your perception just right, it almost sounds like water rushing up onto the shore of the California coast.

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“Take It Easy” by The Eagles

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Next up in this list of teleporting rock songs from the 1970s is a 1972 classic: “Take It Easy” by The Eagles. By the first line, the listener is in the passenger seat of the narrator’s car as they keep “a-running down the road trying to loosen my load” with “seven women on my mind.” Next, you’re on the corner of Winslow, Arizona, too, watching a girl (“my Lord”) slowing down to take a look at you.

“A Horse With No Name” by America

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America’s 1971 track “A Horse With No Name” gives the listener no choice but to imagine all of the things that the narrator is seeing because, well, the narrator is spending a lot of time listing all of them. “There were plants and birds and rocks and things / There was sand and hills and rings / The first thing I met was a fly with a buzz, and the sky with no clouds.” Suddenly, you’re right there in the desert with them.

“La Grange” by ZZ Top

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ZZ Top spent the 1970s perfecting their signature blend of Southern rock and sleaze, and tracks like “La Grange” were some of their best in this regard. From the mischievous snickering to the drawling lyrics, this early 1970s rock track makes you feel like you’re standing outside “that shack outside La Grange,” too, wondering what might be waiting for you inside (when really, you know good and well what’s waiting there).

“Rocket Man (I Think It’s Going To Be A Long, Long Time)” by Elton John

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Elton John’s career-defining hit, “Rocket Man (I Think It’s Going To Be A Long, Long Time)”, does a tremendous job of allowing the musical dynamics to inform the setting. In the first verse, the listener is teleported to the quiet hours of the early morning when you’re getting ready for a big work trip. There’s a certain buzz in the air, but it’s dampened by yawns and dimly lit kitchens with brewing coffee pots. By the time the song gets to the chorus, you’re up in the spaceship with the narrator, looking down on the Earth and every person, thing, or experience you’ve ever known.

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