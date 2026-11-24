In a capitalistic music industry that rewards quantity over quality, the term “one-hit wonder” naturally takes on a slightly pejorative tone. The description emphasizes the fact that although a musical act succeeded, they only did so once, thus earning a category apart from other acts who might have more songs (but not as many good ones). Some one-hit wonders feel so massively influential, so responsible for subsequent genres, that “one-hit wonder” seems too constrictive of an adjective—and that includes these four hits from the 1980s.

“Rapper’s Delight” by Sugarhill Gang

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Sugarhill Gang released “Rapper’s Delight” in the fall of 1979, helping kick off the 1980s when it peaked at No. 36 among other Top 40 hits of early 1980. The rap group failed to recreate this pop success in the United States, but the legacy of this track lived on long after their tenure at the top of Billboard charts. “One-hit wonder” doesn’t seem to do the first commercial rap song justice, in this writer’s opinion.

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“Walking On Sunshine” by Katrina And The Waves

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Katrina And The Waves scored their first Top 40 hit in the United States with their mid-1980s release “Walking On Sunshine”. Unfortunately, it would also be their last, earning them a one-hit wonder distinction after subsequent releases failed to chart as high. Nevertheless, you can hear the inner workings of “Walking On Sunshine” all over the pop music of the 1990s and early 2000s, with its bright, bubbly production and “woah” interjections.

“We’re Not Gonna Take It” by Twisted Sister

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The generally acceptable timeline of late-20th-century rock ‘n’ roll is that grunge came along in the 1990s and decimated glam and hair metal’s control over the musical landscape. However, this writer would argue that Twisted Sister’s “We’re Not Gonna Take It” walked so that “Smells Like Teen Spirit” could run. Powerful, droning guitars and rebellious, defiant, almost petulant lyrics had to start somewhere. This 1980s one-hit wonder seems to be a significant catalyst.

“Take My Breath Away” by Berlin

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Finally, Berlin’s “Take My Breath Away” has an unavoidable cheesy factor that was absolutely made worse by the blue-lit romance scene in Top Gun. Nevertheless, one can’t understate how influential slow burns like this were to the lo-fi, shoegazey music that came after it. Berlin’s one-hit wonder might be one of the sappier songs of the 1980s, but the remnants of this synth-laden sentimentality certainly exist today.

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