3 Classic Rock Songs That Remind 60s Teens of Being Young

Classic rock was really coming into its own in the 60s, bolstered, in part, by the teens of the time who embraced the hot new evolution of 50s rock and roll. If you were a teenager in the 1960s, I bet you remember the following songs easily. In fact, they might even transport you back to your youth.

“My Generation” by The Who from ‘My Generation’ (1965)

Play video

This hard rock and proto-punk tune from The Who was basically the anthem of teenagers in 1965. “My Generation” has since become the band’s signature song, and I can see why. This banger features one of the angstiest lines in classic rock history, famously delivered by Roger Daltrey: “I hope I die before I get old.”

Videos by American Songwriter

“My Generation” by The Who was a No. 2 hit on the UK Singles chart. Though, somehow, it didn’t make it to the Top 40 in the US.

“I Get Around” by The Beach Boys from ‘All Summer Long’ (1964)

Play video

Contrasting “My Generation” is the upbeat doo-wop California-flavored rock tune “I Get Around” by The Beach Boys. It’s impossible to read the title of this song without that harmonic chorus immediately entering your brain on repeat. This was one of the band’s most famous songs for a hot minute. And many 60s teens who loved the surf sound of The Beach Boys helped take the song to the top of the charts.

“I Get Around” by The Beach Boys was a No. 1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. It was also a No. 7 hit on the UK Singles chart.

“Time Won’t Let Me” by The Outsiders (1966)

Play video

If you were one of those cool 60s teens who listened to garage rock, you probably remember this classic song by The Outsiders. “Time Won’t Let Me” was a smash hit in the US. It was one of many garage rock songs that began to take over the airwaves in the 60s.

“Time Won’t Let Me” by The Outsiders hit No. 5 on the Hot 100 chart as well as the Canadian charts. Considering how hard the British Invasion hit the charts at the time, it was impressive for an American band to do so well in 1966.

Photo by Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images