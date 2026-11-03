3 Classic Rock Songs That Remind 80s Teens of Being Young

Remember being a teenager in the 80s? If you were on the rebellious side, you definitely got treated to some pretty empowering and hard-hitting rebellious rock tunes during that decade. Let’s take a look at a few classic rock hits from the 80s that teens at the time were obsessed with. You might just get sent straight back in time after hearing these jams again.

“We’re Not Gonna Take It” by Twisted Sister from ‘Stay Hungry’ (1984)

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You just can’t beat this heavy metal anthem for standing up to the powers that be. Over the years, this track from Twisted Sister has become something of a sports anthem. But back in 1984, it was an anthem for angsty young teenagers who wanted to rock out. It was a surprisingly controversial song, one that landed on the Parents Music Resource Center’s list of “Filthy Fifteen” songs unfit for children to hear. Dee Snider fought that allegation vehemently. And in the end, “We’re Not Gonna Take It” became a No. 21 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Take that, Tipper Gore!

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“I Love Rock ‘n Roll” by Joan Jett and The Blackhearts from ‘I Love Rock ‘n Rock’ (1982)

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This classic rock jam was originally released by the band Arrows back in 1975. Joan Jett turned it into her own, though, with a version she released with The Blackhearts in 1982. “I Love Rock ‘n Roll” will always be an anthem for 80s kids who just loved rock music. Even youths today still find fresh interest in it. This signature tune from Jett was a Top 10 hit across the board in 1982, peaking at No. 1 on the Hot 100, among other mainstream charts.

“Rock You Like A Hurricane” by Scorpions from ‘Love At First Sting’ (1984)

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Hear it once, and the chorus of “Rock You Like A Hurricane” by Scorpions will get stuck in your head for ages. This classic rock glam metal jam was a smash hit with metal fans and rock-loving 80s teens alike back in 1984. And that famous MTV music video kept its popularity up for years, as it was part of the network’s heavy rotation for quite a while.

“Rock You Like A Hurricane” by Scorpions peaked at No. 25 on the Hot 100. It also reached No. 5 on the Mainstream Rock chart.

Photo by Richard E. Aaron/Redferns