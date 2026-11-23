From disco-rock mashups to rockin’ bangers that made it to the pop charts, the year 1978 was a fine year for baby boomer pop-rock fans. Let’s look at just a few truly unforgettable songs that hit the airwaves that year.

“Magnet And Steel” by Walter Egan from ‘Not Shy’

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This soft rock jam from Walter Egan is a bit of a star-studded affair. “Magnet And Steel” features both Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham from Fleetwood Mac singing backing vocals. But Walter Egan’s lead vocals and stellar guitar work really “steel” the show.

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“Magnet And Steel” made it all the way to No. 8 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in 1978, and also reached No. 9 on the Cash Box Top 100.

“Reminiscing” by Little River Band from ‘Sleeper Catcher’

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Little River Band’s yacht rock-flavored pop hit “Reminiscing” was an easy addition to this list. Inspired by the likes of old-school songwriting, songwriter Graeham Goble penned this romantic little tune with a very dance-friendly instrumentation. It ended up being a hit in the US, peaking at No. 3 on the Hot 100 chart.

“Love Is Like Oxygen” by Sweet from ‘Level Headed’

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Sweet was dishing out pop-rock bangers left and right back in the 1970s, and this glam-flavored pop-rock classic was one of a few hits from that era. “Love Is Like Oxygen” was a notable departure from the band’s earlier sound, now featuring less guitar prominence and fewer high vocal harmonies. Despite being so different, the song was a hit among fans. “Love Is Like Oxygen” by Sweet peaked at No. 8 on the Hot 100 chart.

“Kiss You All Over” by Exile from ‘Mixed Emotions’

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Remember this soft rock, disco-inspired tune from Exile? If you’re a baby boomer, there’s no way you missed this pop-rock tune when it dropped in 1978. It was a fast hit on the charts, topping the Hot 100 for a whopping four weeks. Exile would make a move toward country music and away from their older sound in the 1980s, but their time in the world of pop-rock won’t soon be forgotten.

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