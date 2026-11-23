Some artists can do it all. While industry standards demand some genre classification, the three pop stars below proved that such rigid confines aren’t necessary. Though they are pop stars first and foremost, each of them made records with a convincing edge. These weren’t rock albums through and through, but perhaps they didn’t earn that classification because of traditional labels, not because they failed to hit the mark for conventional rock.

‘Plastic Hearts’ by Miley Cyrus

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Starting with a pop star we all wish would lean into her rock side more: Miley Cyrus. This pop icon has made albums with a wide range of appeals. She can do the pure pop thing, has ventured into hip-hop, and most importantly for this list, has made a record with no shortage of rock appeal.

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Plastic Hearts blends pop and rock seamlessly. Cyrus’ vocals shine in their natural habitat here, swapping pure pop tones for a grittier sound. Even when she sings traditional pop or country, there’s always an edge to Cyrus. That ever-present rock-star quality made Plastic Hearts a natural evolution for this multifaceted icon.

‘Holy Fvck’ by Demi Lovato

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Demi Lovato is another pop star who has long toyed with the edginess of her voice. Though she’s primarily gone down the traditional pop route, there is a world in which Lovato could’ve been akin to Ann Wilson, belting through rock hits. She proved that possible with Holy Fvck.

This pop-punk record called to mind Lovato’s earliest solo work, which had an edge that her Disney roots wouldn’t have suggested. Though it was a return to form in some ways, it upped the ante. This was Lovato at full force, proving herself just as much a rock and roller as a pop maven.

‘Joanne’ by Lady Gaga

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Moving on to softer sounds, we have Lady Gaga. Gaga has proven herself a potential rocker on numerous occasions, both in the studio and in more casual formats. She’s done covers of Led Zeppelin, showing audiences that her talent has no bounds. But when it comes to her discography, there is one lighter album that steps away from her usual fare in favor of rockier tones.

Joanne is a soft rock album that blends storytelling with powerhouse vocals. It was far less produced than most of Gaga’s material up to that point, leaning on rock traditions instead of pop. It was a stunning effort that showcased a different, awe-inspiring side of her artistry.

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