As the 1970s got going, the era produced a number of excellent songs. And many of those tunes have since stood the test of time. You may even hear a few of them when you go out on your regular shopping excursions.

That’s just what we wanted to explore here below. We wanted to highlight three songs from the decade that we love to hear as we browse our favorite shops. Indeed, these are three one-hit wonders from 1971 that we hear all the time in shopping malls and grocery stores.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Here Comes The Sun” by Richie Havens from ‘Alarm Clock’ (1971)

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Sometimes when you’re out at your favorite stores, you need a little extra energy to get through the trip. Even though you love where you are, love the things on the shelves, you need a boost. Well, look no further than “Here Comes The Sun” by Richie Havens. Shopkeepers know that the 1971 Beatles cover from Havens can put an extra pep in their customers’ step. When there is no espresso available, go for this tune and finish out the day of browsing.

“Mr. Big Stuff” by Jean Knight from ‘Mr. Big Stuff’ (1971)

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Grocery stores and shopping malls love to put their customers in good moods. And there really might not be any song better at putting people in a good mood than “Mr. Big Stuff” by Jean Knight. The guitars are bright and lovely. Knight’s voice is playful and oozing with talent. The rhythm makes you tap your toes as you stand in line waiting for the cashier to finish up with the chatty tween buying bubbly water up front. Shopping can be tough, but that’s why great music like this is so important.

“I Love You For All Seasons” by The Fuzz from ‘The Fuzz’ (1971)

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Certain songs just sound like the era they came from. And “I Love You For All Seasons” by The Fuzz just sounds like the early 1970s. It boasts tones and harmonies that recall the 1960s, but it’s more advanced than that. The production screams smooth and moody 70s. The lyrics pierce your heart like those from the beginning of the decade. Why don’t people make more music like this? Whatever the reason, you can likely hear the track next time you go out shopping. It’s simply beautiful.

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