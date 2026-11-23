Not that any of us really needs help understanding the importance of Joni Mitchell’s songwriting, but the three covers below wonderfully decode her genius. By their very nature, these songs explain her timelessness, endurance, and emotionality perfectly.

[RELATED: This Legendary Joni Mitchell Song Has Been Recorded Over 1,000 Times and Became Judy Collins’ First Hit in 1968]

Videos by American Songwriter

“A Case Of You” by James Blake

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There aren’t many songs that can be just as stunning as an electronic track and a simple singer-songwriter acoustic number. “A Case Of You” proved it had that multi-faceted appeal when James Blake got ahold of it in 2011.

“I remember that time you told me you said / ‘Love is touching souls’ / Surely you touched mine / ‘Cause part of you pours out of me / In these lines from time to time / Oh, you’re in my blood like holy wine / You taste so bitter and so sweet,” Blake sings in this famed cover, making Mitchell’s words his own through his singular production. This song not only introduced this Mitchell classic to a wider audience, but proved it’s a universal sentiment with no boundaries.

“Free Man In Paris” by Sufjan Stevens

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Sufjan Stevens turned “Free Man In Paris” into a new song when he covered it in 2007. By completely redirecting the production, intonation, and overall vibe, the indie folk icon expanded the song’s appeal to a new generation. Though he basically rewrote the song, this cover points to the adaptability of Mitchell’s songwriting across generations and genres.

“The way I see it, he said, you just can’t win it / Everybody’s in it for their own gain / You can’t please ’em all / There’s always somebody calling you down / I do my best, and I do good business / There’s a lot of people asking for my time,” Mitchell wrote for this cautionary tale about music industry pressures. Decades later, Stevens was able to translate this song for a modern audience and remind us all of its mesmerizing appeal.

“Big Yellow Taxi” — Counting Crows feat. Vanessa Carlton

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Counting Crows made Mitchell’s “Big Yellow Taxi” into a radio hit. Their cover version upped the energy from the original, making this cautionary tale about environmental damage all the more accessible.

“Don’t it always seem to go / That you don’t know what you got ’til it’s gone / They paved paradise and put up a parking lot,” Adam Duritz sings in this iconic cover. Mitchell original version feels more fraught. Her anxiety about the state of the natural world is readily apparent. Counting Crows’ cover is a little more blithe, but it’s all the more digestible for that fact.

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