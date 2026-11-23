Classic rock was really coming into its own as a genre in 1967, with ballads that stretched across psychedelia and other iterations of rock and roll. That was a fine year for ballads, specifically, as the world got treated to the following four gems that 60s kids still can’t get enough of.

“A Whiter Shade Of Pale” by Procol Harum

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The melody of this Procol Harum psychedelic classic is still as memorable as ever. It’s considered one of the go-to anthems of the Summer of Love. And it’s also one of the most successful single releases in music history. Hundreds of musicians have covered it in the years since. But nothing matches the staying power of Procol Harum’s original version of “A Whiter Shade Of Pale”.

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“A Whiter Shade Of Pale” by Procol Harum topped the charts around the world, including the UK Singles chart and countless European charts.

“Ruby Tuesday” by The Rolling Stones from ‘Between The Buttons’

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This baroque pop-rock ballad has that psychedelic flavor to it that was common for just about every rock outfit on the charts in 1967. But just because it followed a trend doesn’t mean it isn’t a genuinely fantastic ballad. The Rolling Stones’ “Ruby Tuesday” was released as the B-side to “Let’s Spend The Night Together”, another hit. But the former had enough legs to stand on its own.

“Within You Without You” by The Beatles from ‘Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band’

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It’s a ballad at its core. But “Within You Without You” by The Beatles is also an Indian classical music-inspired psychedelic trip with an anthemic, almost operatic energy that never ceases until the track is over. George Harrison composed this gorgeous song, his only contribution writing-wise to Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band. And it certainly stands out.

“The Red Telephone” by Love from ‘Forever Changes’

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This entry on our list of classic rock ballads from 1967 is a folky, psychedelic pop-rock delight that still hits so good after all these years. There’s something almost Syd Barrett-like about this tune, but it still manages to sound so original. With loaded lyrics and incredible instrumentation, “The Red Telephone” has since become a fan favorite, even though it wasn’t released as a single in 1967.

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