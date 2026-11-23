Considered by many to be the greatest rock band in history, The Beatles wrote songs that have long since stood the test of time. Some of their tracks were loud and rambunctious, and others were softer, more mellow.

And it’s the latter set that we wanted to dive into here below. We wanted to highlight three songs from the Liverpool-born outfit that help people get to sleep. Indeed, these are three Beatles songs we know you hum to yourself while getting ready for bed.

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“Yesterday” by The Beatles from ‘Help!’ (1965)

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It makes sense that people would hum or sing along with this song around bedtime. Why? Well, because Paul McCartney wrote this tune in a dream. Indeed, McCartney was in a deep sleep when the lyrics for this track came to him. Originally, he called the song “Scrambled Eggs”. But the result is a timeless masterpiece. It’s sweet and solemn, memorable and beautiful. “Yesterday” is one of the most covered Beatles songs ever and for good reason. But when it’s time to go to sleep, it’s a nice track to help mellow the mood.

“Blackbird” by The Beatles from ‘The Beatles’ (1968)

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This is another song from Paul McCartney that is simply lovely. It’s lilting and pretty. At times it feels like an actual songbird is singing the lyrics. Released on the band’s self-titled 1968 album, which is also known to many fans as The White Album, this tune remains one of Beatles fans’ most beloved. It’s almost like an actual lullaby. You can easily picture McCartney singing this tune to his own kids as they fall asleep. And perhaps that’s why it’s a common one to hum when music fans wait for the Sandman.

“Here Comes The Sun” by The Beatles from ‘Abbey Road’ (1969)

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At night, when you’re about to fall asleep, it’s dark. Maybe the moon and stars are out, but the night sky is mostly black. It’s time to go to bed. But when you wake up, with any hope, the sun will be out. It will be shining for you on a brand-new day. Well, that bright hope can be accentuated by The Beatles’ song, “Here Comes The Sun”. Written by George Harrison, the track is all about what’s just over the horizon. Sometimes it can be hard to go to sleep because of the expectation for tomorrow. Well, make that job easier by humming this tune and experiencing a little patience.

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