In 1970, music was at the beginning of a pretty memorable decade. Although neither the artists nor the fans knew it at the time, 1970 became the start of one of the most respected eras in music. With that in mind, these are three of the best Top 10 hits from 1970. They are all so good, it’s almost a guarantee that every 70s kid alive still knows them by heart today.

“Snowbird” by Anne Murray

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One of Anne Murray’s most popular hits, “Snowbird” is also Murray’s first Top 10 single. Not only that, but “Snowbird” hit the Top 10 on both Billboard’s Hot 100 and Country chart, the first of several crossover songs by Murray.

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On Murray’s sophomore This Way Is My Way album, Gene MacLellan is the only writer of “Snowbird”. A song about longing for easier times after a broken heart, “Snowbird” says, “So, little snowbird / Take me with you when you go / To that land of gentle breezes / Where the peaceful waters flow.“

“Snowbird” gave Murray her first Grammy nomination.

“All Right Now” by Free

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Free had one Top 10 single in the United States: “All Right Now”. The song is part of Fire and Water, the group’s third studio album. Free’s own Andy Fraser and Paul Rodgers wrote “All Right Now” together

The chorus of the feel-good song says simply, “All right now, baby, it’s all right now / All right now, baby, it’s a-all right now.”

This may have been Free’s only big hit in the United States. Still, they did fare slightly better in the United Kingdom, where they are from. “All Right Now” has been covered multiple times, including by Rod Stewart. In 1984, Stewart released this song as part of his Camouflage record.

“It Don’t Matter To Me” by Bread

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“It Don’t Matter To Me” is on Bread’s eponymous debut album. Band member David Gates wrote “It Don’t Matter To Me” by himself.

The song says, “It don’t matter to me / If you take up with someone who’s better than me / ‘Cause your happiness is all I want / For you to find peace, your peace of mind.”

Before releasing “It Don’t Matter To Me”, Bread had their first No. 1 hit, with “Make It With You”. That song is from On The Waters, Bread’s sophomore album. After releasing “Make It With You”, the group returned to their first record to release “It Don’t Matter To Me”. However, the group did record a new version for the 1970 single.

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