These rowdy country songs put these artists in the same league as rock stars. Though they are undeniably country, they all have an edge that blurs genre lines a bit.

“I’m A Ramblin’ Man” by Waylon Jennings

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It might be different packaging than we’re used to, but Waylon Jennings was certainly a rock star. He had a swaggering, tough-and-tumble appeal that any rock and roller would be proud to exhibit. Take “I’m A Ramblin’ Man” for example.

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“I’ve been down to Mississippi / Down through New Orléans / Yes I have / I’ve played in California / There ain’t too much I haven’t seen / No there ain’t / Lord, I’m a ramblin’ man / Don’t fool around with a ramblin’ man,” he sings, becoming the wayfaring cowboy type. But, ignoring the obvious country tinges, this track could be a rock staple with minimal changes.

“Are You Sure Hank Done It This Way” by Waylon Jennings

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Staying with Jennings, we have “Are You Sure Hank Done It This Way”. This song begs country to return to its roots, rejecting the genre’s popification. Though this track is about country music, it has an attitude that is markedly rock star-esque. “Somebody told me when I came to Nashville / ‘Son, you finally got it made! / Old Hank made it here, we’re all sure that you will’ / But I don’t think Hank done it this way,” the lyrics read.

“Lord, it’s the same old tune, fiddle and guitar / Where do we take it from here? / Rhinestone suits / and new shiny cars / It’s been the same way for years / We need to change,” the lyrics continue. Jennings rejected the softening of country music in this song, playing the kind of rough-around-the-edges star that rock thrives on.

“Shotgun Willie” by Willie Nelson

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“Shotgun Willie sits around in his underwear / Biting on a bullet, pulling out all of his hair / Now, Shotgun Willie’s got all of his family there,” the lyrics to Willie Nelson’s “Shotgun Willie” read. This song has an edge about it that would make any rock star proud.

“Well, you can’t make a record if you ain’t got nothing to say / You can’t make a record if you ain’t / got nothing to say / You can’t play music if you don’t know nothing to play,” the lyrics continue. This song is about Nelson’s reaction to finding out his daughter’s husband was abusing her. They got into a gunfight, inspiring the lyrics to this classic track. What’s more rock star than that tale of revenge?

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