My car is many things to me, but above all else, it is a performance space where I put my heart and soul into singing along to my favorite rock and pop melodies in a way that I wouldn’t in public—and I say that as a professional singer. Indeed, there’s something about 1980s music that will make me take on stage personas I wouldn’t test in front of a live audience, including these Top 40 hits from 1986.

“These Dreams” by Heart

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If I’m being honest, I’m not a huge fan of Heart post-1970s. There was a raw grittiness to their debut, Dreamboat Annie, but I think they gave into 1980s trends too strongly in the next decade. I could also argue that there was an inherent misogyny in their perceived need to do so, but that’s another conversation for another car ride. Despite my hesitations toward Heart’s 1980s fare, I must admit that “These Dreams” is one of their Top 40 hits from 1986 that I can really get behind. Maybe it’s the novelty of hearing Nancy Wilson, who typically shreds on the guitar, singing lead vocals instead of Ann, her older sister.

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“Papa Don’t Preach” by Madonna

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“Papa Don’t Preach” is one of those quintessential 1980s melodramas that is irresistible to sing, especially when alone in the car. At the risk of revealing myself to be a millennial more than I already have, this is also a guilty pleasure of mine because of its ridiculously campy inclusion in the mid-teens series Glee. If you know, you know, but I digress—the song originally came out in June 1986 and climbed from No. 42 to No. 6 in a matter of a month. On August 16, Madonna’s birthday, the song had reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

“Bizarre Love Triangle” by New Order

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New Order released “Bizarre Love Triangle” in November 1986, and although it didn’t technically reach the Top 40 of the Billboard Hot 100, it hit the Top 10 of the Billboard Dance/Disco Club Play chart. And it’s my car, after all, so I’m going to count it. New Order’s lush synth-pop, post-punk track is the epitome of yearning, both in the lyrics and the faraway feeling of Bernard Sumner’s vocals. “Every time I think of you, I feel shot right through with a bolt of blue” is an incredible opening line, and I never tire of singing it in the car.

“Manic Monday” by The Bangles

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Finally, songs like The Bangles’ Top 40 hit from 1986, “Manic Monday”, are classic car karaoke tracks for a busy workweek. You know the days—everything seems to be rushed, traffic seems to be going slower on purpose, and you’re plagued with a buzz of adrenaline for eight hours straight. Sometimes, getting in the car and singing along to the chorus is enough to reset the system and remind us that this Monday, like all other Mondays we’ve experienced before, will eventually end, and Sunday, our “I don’t have to run” days, will come back.

Photo by Pete Still/Redferns