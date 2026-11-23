Music fulfills many roles in our lives, some more practical and others magical. Among the functions in the latter category is music’s ability to teleport us to our younger years, regardless of whether we were alive when the song first came out. Music taps a stream of nostalgia that can leave us wistful, happy, sad, or maybe a mix of all three (and more), and that includes these four songs from 1966.

“Wouldn’t It Be Nice” by The Beach Boys

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The daydreaming we did in our youth naturally feels different when we look back on it as older versions of ourselves. In many ways, these predictions seem sweeter, maybe a bit more naive, and sometimes, the difference between what we thought would happen and what actually did can tug at the heartstrings. No matter your experience with looking back on your youthful daydreams, songs like The Beach Boys’ 1966 hit, “Wouldn’t It Be Nice”, practically demand that we reminisce. “Wouldn’t it be nice if we were older?” Yes and no.

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“Bang Bang (My Baby Shot Me Down)” by Cher

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Sometimes, a teleportation trip to our younger years isn’t always pleasant. Many of us have experienced toxic relationships, romantic or platonic, that we didn’t realize were so toxic until we received the gift of hindsight. Cher’s 1966 song “Bang Bang (My Baby Shot Me Down)” is definitely not a happy-go-lucky kind of reflection. But it has a captivating quality that draws the listener in and invites them to ponder the situations they were in during their younger years. Hopefully, if you have had one of those experiences, you’re now on the other side of it.

“Summer In The City” by The Lovin’ Spoonful

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Ah, to be young, when summer break really meant a break. Save for a few professional industries, most of us have to continue working, even when it’s in the three-month window of beach vacations, outdoor adventures, and lazing in the sunshine. C’est la vie. The Lovin’ Spoonful’s “Summer In The City” offers such a steamy, descriptive image of enjoying—or suffering through—the hot summer days and nights in the city. Listening to songs like this 1966 hit almost convinces you that you have your June, July, and August free again. Almost.

“Bus Stop” by The Hollies

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Finally, we have The Hollies’ “Bus Stop”, one of their better-known songs, released in 1966. This track was the British rock band’s first Top 10 hit in the States, and it’s easy to see why. Between the yearning lyricism and ear-catching melodies, this is the kind of song that most listeners will be able to relate to in one way or another. All of us have our own version of a bus stop—a constant feature appearing in the background of formative memories and relationships, changed by both these experiences and the passing of time.

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