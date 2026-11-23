The year 1983 gave us so many of the classics. Here are a few songs from 1983 that even modern music fans can’t help but get behind.

“Stand Back” by Stevie Nicks

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With a little help from Prince, Stevie Nicks created this track, which appears on her album The Wild Heart. She initially wrote “Stand Back” on the day of her marriage to Kim Anderson, after feeling inspired by Prince’s song “Little Red Corvette”. Later, Prince would help program the drums for “Stand Back”. He told Duane Tudhal: “When I got there, her and Jimmy Iovine couldn’t figure out how to work the drum machine…because people were using live drums at that point…so I went down there and programmed it for them and pretty much played most of the song there in about twenty or thirty minutes.”

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“All Right” by Christopher Cross

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In a decade full of intense romantic ballads (just skip ahead to the next song if that’s what you’re looking for), Christopher Cross aimed to create something lighthearted with his song “All Right”. His album Another Page was already full of the former, and his muse for the project was the one who suggested a song like “All Right” might be in order.

“My first marriage ended, and I met this wonderful girl named Paige and kind of fell in love with her, and I ended up making this album called ‘Another Page’, and it’s dedicated to her,” he explained to Popdose. “The album was so ballad-heavy, and Paige actually said, ‘Look, all these songs are really romantic. Why don’t you just do something upbeat about us?’ And so then I did ‘All Right,’ and that was the last song I did for the album.”

“Faithfully” by Journey

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“Faithfully” by Journey is just classic, whether you’re a fan of the band or not. Even Jonathan Cain of Journey, who wrote the song, called the process of penning “Faithfully” “anointed” and “supernatural.” The lyrics of this one literally sound like wedding vows; it’s no wonder it’s considered one of the greatest power ballads of all time.

And bein’ apart ain’t easy on this love affair

Two strangers learn to fall in love again

I get the joy of rediscovering you

Oh, girl, you stand by me

I’m forever yours, faithfully.

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