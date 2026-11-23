For decades, music has been the soundtrack to a broken heart. So many songs have been released over the years about sadness and loss, including these three heartbreaking songs from 1965, which all still pack a pretty powerful emotional punch today.

“The Tracks Of My Tears” by The Miracles

Play video

The Miracles, also known as Smokey Robinson & The Miracles, had a Top 20 hit with “The Tracks Of My Tears”. The song was written by Robinson, along with band members Pete Moore and Marv Tarplin. “The Tracks Of My Tears” is on their Going To A Go-Go record.

Videos by American Songwriter

A song about pretending everything is okay, even when it isn’t, “The Tracks Of My Tears” says, “So take a good look at my face / You’ll see my smile looks out of place / If you look closer, it’s easy to trace / The tracks of my tears.”

In 1975, Linda Ronstadt had a Top 10 hit with “The Tracks Of My Tears”. Aretha Franklin also included this song on her Soul ’69 record.

“Are You There (With Another Girl)” by Dionne Warwick

Play video

“Are You There (With Another Girl)” is the final single from Dionne Warwick’s Here I Am album. It was written by Burt Bacharach and Hal David.

The song says in part, “I see two silhouettes on the back of your window shade / Are you there with another girl when I am gone? / I can’t believe you’d break the promises that you made / If you’re there with another girl, I can’t go on.”

All but two of the tracks on Here I Am were written by Bacharach and David. After “Are You There (With Another Girl)”, Warwick released “Message To Michael”, one of her most ubiquitous singles.

“The Last Time” by The Rolling Stones

Play video

The Rolling Stones were still fairly new to the music world when they released “The Last Time”. Written by the group’s Mick Jagger and Keith Richards, “The Last Time” is part of their Out Of Our Heads record.

A song about a man who has reached his limit of what he can handle in a relationship with a woman who keeps messing with his emotions, “The Last Time” says, “Well, I’m sorry girl, but I can’t stay / Feeling like I do today / It’s too much pain and too much sorrow / Guess I’ll feel the same tomorrow / Well this could be the last time.”

”The Last Time” is The Rolling Stones’ second Top 10 single in the United States.

Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images