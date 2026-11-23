When one thinks of the biggest songs of the 20th century, one often thinks of glitzy, clean studios loaded with thousands (if not millions) of dollars of equipment. Some of the most legendary songs of the century, though, were actually not recorded in formal studios at all. The following three iconic tracks were actually recorded in pretty unusual places. Let’s take a look, shall we?

“Atlantic City” by Bruce Springsteen from ‘Nebraska’ (1982)

Play video

This single by Bruce Springsteen was one of a few songs from his legendary record Nebraska that has stood the test of time. In fact, “Atlantic City” still often gets performed with a full band at the Boss’ live shows. It has become a cult classic favorite among fans in the years since. And it wasn’t recorded in a studio at all.

Videos by American Songwriter

The first two demos of “Atlantic City” were recorded at Springsteen’s home in Colts Neck, New Jersey. He went on to record about five takes of the song at his home using a Portastudio, referring to a series of multitrack recorders that were popular in the late 70s and early 80s. The third take would become the “Atlantic City” we know and love.

“Momma Miss America” by Paul McCartney from ‘McCartney’ (1970)

Play video

Remember this Paul McCartney gem from his debut solo album? It’s a bit of a deep cut, but it’s definitely one of the most memorable songs off McCartney that fans still adore. Interestingly, this song wasn’t recorded in a studio. In fact, most of McCartney was filmed at McCartney’s own home in St. John’s Wood in London, using mostly home-recording equipment. Though, some mixing and recording occurred at professional studios. But “Momma Miss America”, specifically, was entirely homegrown.

“Black” by Led Zeppelin from ‘Led Zeppelin IV’

Play video

It’s a story that any Led Zeppelin fan worth their salt knows well. The legendary band’s famed fourth record, Led Zeppelin IV, was recorded almost entirely in a country house called Headley Grange in England. And the resulting record contains iconic songs like “Stairway To Heaven” as well as “Black”. In fact, both of these songs might be considered two of the most legendary songs to not be recorded in formal studios.

(Photo by Brad Elterman/FilmMagic)