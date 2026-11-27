The mid-1970s were a fine time for singer-songwriters, especially those who wrote catchy ballads with deep messages. The following three singer-songwriter ballads from 1974, in particular, have maintained their depth and listener interest over the decades. Let’s take a look, shall we?

“Down To You” by Joni Mitchell from ‘Court And Spark’

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“Everythin’ comes and goes / Pleasure moves on too early and trouble leaves too slow.”

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There was no skipping Joni Mitchell on this list. She was basically the singer-songwriter who wrote insanely intimate and arresting ballads. And “Down To You” is one such gorgeous tune, one that earned Mitchell a Grammy Award for Best Arrangement Accompanying Vocalists. David Crosby and Susan Webb sing backup on this stunning piece of work. And, surprisingly, “Down To You” wasn’t released as a single. Instead, it’s an album cut from Court And Spark.

“Annie’s Song” by John Denver from ‘Back Home Again’

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“You fill up my senses, like a night in a forest / Like the mountains in springtime, like a walk in the rain.”

John Denver knew his way around a stunning ballad, and “Annie’s Song” might be his most famous example. This unique tune was written by Denver himself as an ode to his wife during that time, Annie Martell Denver. Apparently, it only took him 10 minutes to write the tune while on a ski lift. Now that’s talent.

“Annie’s Song” by John Denver is a country-leaning classic that made it all the way to the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart, as well as the Adult Contemporary chart in the US.

“Cat’s In The Cradle” by Harry Chapin from ‘Verities & Balderdash’

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“And as I hung up the phone it occurred to me / He’d grown up just like me / My boy was just like me.”

This classic on our list of singer-songwriter ballads from 1974 is a catchy soft rock tune on one hand, and a warning on the other. Be careful how you raise your kids; or, more specifically, how you treat them. They might grow up to be just like you.

“Cat’s In The Cradle” by Harry Chapin was a No. 1 hit on the Hot 100 and the Cash Box Top 100 chart in the US. The song did similarly well in Canada, and it remains Chapin’s signature song.

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