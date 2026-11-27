In the year 1960, what we know as “classic rock” was still beginning to form from the ashes left behind by classic 50s rock and roll. Honestly, it was quite a good year for classic rock ballads, specifically, as softer-sounding rock tracks were quite common in 1960. And more than a few of them became memorable hits. Let’s look at just a few examples, shall we?

“Only The Lonely” by Roy Orbison from ‘Lonely And Blue’

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Well, this wasn’t surprising. Few artists were cornering the market on rock and roll ballads quite like Roy Orbison was in the early 1960s. One of his most notable hit ballads from that era is the 1960 release, “Only The Lonely”. In fact, this very song ended up becoming his very first major hit, kicking off a career that can only be described as legendary in retrospect.

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“Only The Lonely” by Roy Orbison was a No. 1 hit throughout the UK and a No. 2 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in the US.

“Are You Lonesome Tonight?” by Elvis Presley

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This single from the King leans more toward pop and country, but it has the classic rock ballad sound that makes it worthy of our list. “Are You Lonesome Tonight?” is a very memorable Presley tune, but it didn’t originate with Presley. The song can be traced back to Charles Hart, who released his traditional pop version of the song way back in the year 1927.

Presley put a very modern spin on the song following his two-year service in the Army. And the song was a fast hit. “Are You Lonesome Tonight?” by Elvis Presley topped a ton of charts in 1960, from mainstream boards across Europe to the Hot 100 in the US.

“Puppy Love” by Paul Anka from ‘Paul Anka Sings His Big 15’

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This is the kind of classic rock ballad among ballads that anyone who was alive in 1960 can sing by heart. Heck, even if you weren’t alive in 1960, you probably know this classic tune well. “Puppy Love” by Paul Anka was a pop sensation with a classic rock ballad undercurrent. And it would later become a hit for a young Donny Osmond as well.

“Puppy Love” by Paul Anka peaked at No. 3 on the Hot 100. It also reached No. 1 on the UK Singles chart.

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