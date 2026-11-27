Elton John’s longtime songwriting partner Bernie Taupin is one of the greatest lyric writers of all time. Along with Sir Elton, Taupin has written hundreds of tunes, including major hits like “Rocket Man” and “Tiny Dancer”.

But along the way, Taupin also used his songwriting powers to help others. And that’s just what we wanted to dive into here below. Indeed, these are three songs you forgot Bernie Taupin actually wrote for other artists.

Videos by American Songwriter

“A Love That Will Never Grow Old” by Emmylou Harris from ‘Brokeback Mountain: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack’ (2005)

Play video

In the mid-2000s, few movies were as highly anticipated as the 2005 offering, Brokeback Mountain. The film about two cowboys and their illicit trysts was moving and powerful. Therefore, it also needed a soundtrack to match the spirit. That’s why big names like Emmylou Harris and Bernie Taupin were called in to help. The result? “A Love That Will Never Grow Old”. It’s a lovely, lilting track that explicates the tenderness and precariousness of love, affection, and the passing of time.

“Snookeroo” by Ringo Starr from ‘Goodnight Vienna’ (1974)

Play video

After the dissolution of The Beatles, the four members went off on their various solo projects. Well, in the 1970s, that meant a few record releases for the Beatles’ former drummer Ringo Starr. To help with his musical endeavors, Starr recruited some of his fellow big-name British-born artists, including the likes of Bernie Taupin and Elton John. Indeed, Taupin wrote the lyrics, and Sir Elton wrote the music for the silly 1974 track, “Snookeroo”, which landed on Starr’s LP, Goodnight Vienna.

“These Dreams” by Heart from ‘Heart’ (1985)

Play video

Heart is one of the most essential classic rock bands of the 1970s and 1980s. Born in the Pacific Northwest and fronted by sisters Ann and Nancy Wilson, Heart wrote eternal rock songs like “Barracuda” and “Magic Man”. But for the group’s self-titled 1985 LP, they recruited some other artists to help with the work, including Bernie Taupin. He wrote the lyrics for Heart’s hit track from the LP, “These Dreams”, which today boasts well over 110 million hits on YouTube alone. The ethereal rock track is one for the ages.

Photo by PA Images via Getty Images