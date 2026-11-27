These days, social media is all the rage. People love to go to the platforms and post pictures, ideas, and whatever else crosses their minds. But to do so well often requires a good song or two. And that’s just what we wanted to dive into here below. We wanted to highlight three songs from back in the day that fit social media well. Indeed, these are three classic rock songs that pair perfectly with social media for viral posts.

“Black Dog” by Led Zeppelin from ‘Led Zeppelin IV’ (1971)

Play video

Social media posts often involve irony. They are about pairing a visual event with a song that transcends or juxtaposes what you see. Well, the way “Black Dog” by Led Zeppelin opens offers social media posters a perfect bit of nostalgic pop culture that they can put atop any scene. Maybe they want to make a post about their pet guinea pig or the bird drinking water outside their window—well, adding Robert Plant’s voice singing about some dancing woman would work quite well! The point is: think outside the box.

Videos by American Songwriter

“The Times They Are A-Changin’” by Bob Dylan from ‘The Times They Are A-Changin” (1964)

Play video

Bob Dylan really hit the nail on the head when he wrote this tune. As they say, the only constant in life is change. So, to write a song about change is just great marketing. It’s like releasing a scary movie called Halloween. Indeed, today, Dylan’s 1964 tune is as relevant as the day it was released. In that way, it makes for perfect social media posting. Want to show your parents looking old? The song works. Want to show off your new baby cousin? Yep, the song works. Political protest? New outfit? Got into college? Yup, yup, yup.

“Dreams” by Fleetwood Mac from ‘Rumours’ (1977)

Play video

Well, this is cheating a bit. Why? Because we already know that this song pairs well in a social media post. The theory has been tested, and it succeeded with flying colors. Music fans got to enjoy hearing “Dreams” by Fleetwood Mac in viral social media posts a few years ago when a skateboarder paired the song with his long cruise down some city streets—all while he sipped from a big bottle of cranberry juice. Yes, as Stevie Nicks sang, so did the digital algorithms.

Photo by CBS via Getty Images