Rock ‘n’ roll of the mid-1980s was powerful, emotional, and thrilling, which makes it especially capable of sending goosebumps up and down a listener’s arms (mine included). Indeed, no matter how many times I listen to these iconic rock songs from 1984, they never fail to give me chills.

“The Boys Of Summer” by Don Henley

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Don Henley had Tom Petty to thank for his October 1984 hit single “The Boys Of Summer”. Mike Campbell originally wrote this ultimate nostalgia track for Petty, but Petty turned it down. After tweaking it slightly, the song was floated to Henley, who gladly accepted it. The track became a career-defining hit for Henley as a solo artist, and it’s one that gives me goosebumps every time I hear it. The emotional and musical lift in the chorus gets me every time.

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“Time After Time” by Cyndi Lauper

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Cyndi Lauper’s 1984 single “Time After Time” is a masterclass in building dynamics throughout the verse so that the chorus feels even more impactful. The different levels of intensity keep the listener reeled in, and the payoff comes in the soaring lines “if you’re lost, you can look, and you will find me” immensely gratifying. I’ve listened to this song hundreds of times, quite literally “Time After Time”, and it has yet to get any less goosebump-inducing.

“Psycho Killer (Live)” by Talking Heads

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Does this entry in my list of goosebump-inducing rock songs from 1984 require an asterisk? Perhaps. But it is my list of chilling tunes, and for me, the on-stage energy and cultural magnitude of Talking Heads’ 1984 version of “Psycho Killer” deliver instant goosebumps every time. The Stop Making Sense version of this high-strung track is more sparse than the album version, which only adds authenticity to the lines “I’m tense and nervous and can’t relax.”

“Summer Of 69” by Bryan Adams

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Finally, wrapping up my list of 1984 rock songs that always give me goosebumps is one that I’ll admit might be cheesy to some: “Summer Of 69” by Bryan Adams. Serving as the other slice of this nostalgia sandwich (the first being “The Boys Of Summer”), this “remember when” track is full of Heartland rock sensitivity in a stereotypically mid-1980s rasp. Something about the way the chord progression moves to the minor vi chord on the lines “oh, when I look back now, that summer seemed to last forever,” hits me right in the feels every time. So sue me, a body likes to yearn.

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